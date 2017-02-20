Sydney poised to make run at Melbourne for F1 Australian Grand Prix

Sydney could use F1's Liberty Media buyout to launch a bid to steal the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from rival Melbourne, according to Andrew Westacott, boss of the Melbourne race that is preparing to host its 22nd edition at Albert Park on March 26. U.S. media company Liberty Media is now in charge, and longtime F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has been demoted to the role of chairman emeritus. The changing of the guard, Westacott said, could give Sydney an opening to go after the race.

