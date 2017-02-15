Singapore Still Sees Formula One Allure, Tourism Chief Says

Singapore is still interested in hosting the Formula One race if the terms are right, and discussions on keeping the event in the Southeast Asian nation are under way, according to the "I think the event is still a good one and I think it's something we're interested to look at provided the terms and conditions are right," Lionel Yeo, chief executive officer at Singapore Tourism Board, told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin Tuesday, when asked if hosting the event makes sense. "The discussions are still ongoing."

