Scot Paul Di Resta retained by Williams as reserve driver for forthcoming Formula One season
Britain's Paul Di Resta has been retained by Williams as their reserve driver for the forthcoming Formula One campaign. The 30-year-old Scot made his grand prix debut in 2011 for Force India and raced with them for three consecutive seasons, making 88 starts.
