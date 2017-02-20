Sauber unveils 2017 F1 vehicle, the C36-Ferrari

Sauber became the first Formula One team to reveal its vehicle for the 2017 season on Monday, as Williams confirmed Paul Di Resta had been retained as its reserve driver. The C36-Ferrari, which will be piloted by Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein, will take to the track for the first time in the first of two winter tests at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on February 27th.

