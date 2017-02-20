Sauber releases first pictures of its 2017 vehicle
It named a new investor last July to secure the team's future, while an early decision to stick a 2016-Ferrari engine for '17 helped ensure its new auto would not miss track time for the second successive year. The vehicle itself features the swept front and rear wings that are mandatory under F1's new aerodynamic regulations as well as larger barge boards and a fin on the engine cover.
