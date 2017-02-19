Sato pounds the Phoenix wall, escapes...

Sato pounds the Phoenix wall, escapes unhurt

Read more: Motorsport.com

A second Andretti Autosport-Honda made hard contact with the Phoenix International Raceway SAFER barrier when Takuma Sato looped his car into a spin exiting Turn 1. The accident occurred with little more than hour to go in the final test session at PIR, not far from where teammate Alexander Rossi lost it this morning on his second lap. Sato was lying fifth in the session with a 188.722mph lap, the second fastest lap speed achieved without a tow from another car, and just 1mph off top spot.

