Sato pounds the Phoenix wall, escapes unhurt
A second Andretti Autosport-Honda made hard contact with the Phoenix International Raceway SAFER barrier when Takuma Sato looped his car into a spin exiting Turn 1. The accident occurred with little more than hour to go in the final test session at PIR, not far from where teammate Alexander Rossi lost it this morning on his second lap. Sato was lying fifth in the session with a 188.722mph lap, the second fastest lap speed achieved without a tow from another car, and just 1mph off top spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC