Rowland, Lynn set for Mexico Formula E duties

7 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Oliver Rowland and Alex Lynn are set to be on standby for Sebastien Buemi and Jose Maria Lopez respectively for Formula E's Mexico City ePrix. Toyota LMP1 drivers Buemi and Lopez, along with Stephane Sarrazin, will not arrive in Mexico until race day morning as they are due to fly from the Japanese manufacturer's World Endurance Championship programme launch in Italy the day before.

