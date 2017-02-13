Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland behind a safety car as they start the first lap of the rain-affected Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.