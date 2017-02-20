Rosberg: I'd prefer Alonso to have replaced me at Mercedes
Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg says he'd have preferred Fernando Alonso to replace him as Lewis Hamilton's 2017 teammate at Mercedes, but admitted that the move "wouldn't work". Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca , the retired Rosberg says choosing two-time champion Alonso instead of Valtteri Bottas would have been his ideal choice now he's a "fan" rather than a racing driver.
