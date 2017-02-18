Robert Kubica lands full-time race re...

Robert Kubica lands full-time race return in World Endurance Championship

Former F1 racer Robert Kubica will return to the track in 2017 after signing a deal to compete in the World Endurance Championship. Kubica, 32, hasn't had a full-time drive with a circuit-racing team since his devastating rally crash in 2011 which ended his F1 career.

