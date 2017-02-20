Robert Kubica gets closer to F1 with LMP1 ride for Le Mans, WEC
Former BMW and Renault F1 driver Robert Kubica has been slowly working his way back to Formula 1. The 32-year-old former F1 driver has been unable to race in single seat racecars since a 2011 preseason rally crash left him with a permanent arm injury. It now appears he will have that chance.
