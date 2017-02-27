Rival teams rejected F1 2017 shark fi...

Rival teams rejected F1 2017 shark fin ban, claims Red Bull

Read more: Motorsport.com

The F1 Commission, including the majority of rival F1 teams, voted to reject an attempt to remove a loophole in the regulations that allowed shark fins for 2017, claims Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Large shark fins have appeared on the rear bodywork of this year's cars, as they provide an aerodynamic performance advantage through the corners.

