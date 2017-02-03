Renault wants iconic team-driver association with Hulkenberg

Renault believes it can forge the kind of iconic driver/team link with Nico Hulkenberg that Lewis Hamilton has with Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel had with Red Bull in Formula 1. Hulkenberg is joining the French car manufacturer for the season ahead, as the outfit bids to make progress towards its target of winning races and championships over the next few years. And while Hulkenberg has not yet managed a podium finish, Renault's managing director Cyril Abiteboul has no doubts that the German has the speed and potential to become a central part of his company's future F1 programme.

