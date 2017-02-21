Renault Sport reveals 2017 Formula One racer
Renault didn't enjoy a miracle start to its comeback last year and instead ended the season third last, with only Sauber and defunct team Manor behind it. There's renewed hope with the R.S.17 as the car has been designed from the ground up and this time entirely by Renault's own engineers.
