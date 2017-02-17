Renault e.dams 2017 Buenos Aires ePri...

Renault e.dams 2017 Buenos Aires ePrix preview

Renault e.dams, Nicolas Prost and SA©bastien Buemi take to the streets of Buenos Aires this weekend for the third round of season three of the FIA Formula E Championship An elongated gap has elapsed since the last race of the championship, the Marrakesh ePrix on November 12, where SA©b charged from seventh on the grid to take the chequered flag and make it two wins from two starts for him and the team in season three. The defending Drivers' champion heads to Argentina with good memories of past pace at the Puerto Madero circuit, but no visit to the top step, yet.



