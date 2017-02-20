Red Bull's new F1 car revealed
Red Bull has revealed the new RB13 car it will race in 2017 ahead of the car's first track laps when the first pre-season test gets underway in Spain, where Ricciardo will carry out the first day of testing. The RB13, described by team principal Christian Horner as the best looking car the team has produced, bears the 'shark fin' engine cover that most 2017 cars have adopted.
