Red Bull can challenge Mercedes if Renault delivers - Horner
Red Bull will be able to challenge Mercedes for the F1 title this year if Renault's engine produces what has been promised, says team boss Christian Horner. Power units are expected to be an even more significant performance differentiator under the new aero regulations introduce this year, and Horner is hopeful the French manufacturer will deliver a significant step.
