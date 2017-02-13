Physical trainer doubts Fernando Alonso will retire from F1 any time soon
Fernando Alonso's longtime physical therapist does not think the Spaniard is planning to quit Formula 1. Alonso, 35, is set to begin the last season on his current McLaren-Honda contract, and he has warned that he might hang up his F1 helmet if 2017 isn't more enjoyable. But Fabrizio Borra, the two-time champion's ever-present therapist and co-trainer, told Spanish radio Cadena Cope that retirement rumors have been overstated.
