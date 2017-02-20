Pascal Wehrlein will miss the first test in Barcelona with a back injury
German driver Pascal Wehrlein has been ruled out of the first Formula One test of the season following a back injury he sustained after a huge crash in Miami. Wehrlein spectacularly rolled his car following a collision with Felipe Massa at the end-of-season Race of Champions exhibition event in January.
