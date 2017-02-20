Oberto And Circle K Partner With Volk...

Oberto And Circle K Partner With Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Paddock Talk

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! Circle K Convenience Stores and Oberto All Natural Beef Jerky are teaming up with Scott Speed for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season. Circle K and Oberto will take over branding of Speed's Volkswagen Beetle GRC for six of eight race weekends as the American driver seeks a third consecutive championship with the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC