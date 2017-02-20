Oberto And Circle K Partner With Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! Circle K Convenience Stores and Oberto All Natural Beef Jerky are teaming up with Scott Speed for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season. Circle K and Oberto will take over branding of Speed's Volkswagen Beetle GRC for six of eight race weekends as the American driver seeks a third consecutive championship with the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team .

