New start for the only Nico on 2017 F1 grid
Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Renault Formula One Car Launch - The Lindley Hall, London - 21/2/17 Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg unveil the new car Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Renault Formula One Car Launch - The Lindley Hall, London - 21/2/17 Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg unveil the new car Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic Formula One's 'other German Nico' is now the only one racing this season, following the sudden retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg, and Nico Hulkenberg is fired up for a new start with Renault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC