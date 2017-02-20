New start for the only Nico on 2017 F1 grid

Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Renault Formula One Car Launch - The Lindley Hall, London - 21/2/17 Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg unveil the new car Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic Britain Formula One - F1 - 2017 Renault Formula One Car Launch - The Lindley Hall, London - 21/2/17 Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg unveil the new car Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic Formula One's 'other German Nico' is now the only one racing this season, following the sudden retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg, and Nico Hulkenberg is fired up for a new start with Renault.

