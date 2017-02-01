New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past

McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday. Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - First practice session - Circuit of Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 11/11/2016 - McLaren's Fromula Onde driver Fernando Alonso drives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.