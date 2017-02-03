Mystery of a Dutch criminal in house linked to Kinahans

A limited edition "Michael Schumacher" watch valued at a 40,000 was one of the items of value found when gardai raided a flat where a Dutch-Arab criminal due to be extradited next month was living in Dublin. A limited edition "Michael Schumacher" watch valued at a 40,000 was one of the items of value found when gardai raided a flat where a Dutch-Arab criminal due to be extradited next month was living in Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.