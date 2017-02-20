Motorsport: Armstrong confirms Formula 4 drives
Christchurch 16-year-old Marcus Armstrong has confirmed he will contest the Italian and German Formula 4 championships with leading race organisation Prema Powerteam. "I'm very pleased to be working with Prema Powerteam for the 2017 season.
