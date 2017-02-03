Motor racing: New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday. "2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too," McLaren said on Twitter, announcing the car would no longer have the MP4 prefix that has been carried by every McLaren since 1981.
