Motor Racing: Ferrari unveil new F1 car to rival Mercedes
Ferrari unveiled a faster and visibly changed new single seat car on Friday in which Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will bid to rival Mercedes this season. Kimi Raikkonen steers the new Ferrari Formula One SF70H racer at the Ferrari Fiorano private test track in Maranello, Italy on Feb 24, 2017.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
