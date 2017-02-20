Motor Racing: Ferrari unveil new F1 c...

Motor Racing: Ferrari unveil new F1 car to rival Mercedes

Ferrari unveiled a faster and visibly changed new single seat car on Friday in which Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will bid to rival Mercedes this season. Kimi Raikkonen steers the new Ferrari Formula One SF70H racer at the Ferrari Fiorano private test track in Maranello, Italy on Feb 24, 2017.

