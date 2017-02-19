Montoya on Schumacher, Alonso and Vetteland weak Europeans
It's always interesting to hear drivers speak about their careers in F1 and what they thought about their time in the series as well as wha they think about the current crop of champions. Juan Pablo Montoya spoke about getting in the heads of other drivers, European drivers being weaker in the mind and who he feels are the top drivers on the grid today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula 1 Blog.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC