Montoya may race fifth Penske at more than Indy 500

Juan Pablo Montoya, who quit full-time IndyCar racing in the offseason after being replaced by Josef Newgarden at Team Penske, may get more than one race in RP's fifth car. At the IndyCar media day in Indianapolis last month, Helio Castroneves implied that his former teammate could return for more than just the 101st Indy 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.