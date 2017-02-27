McLaren suffer engine issue on openin...

McLaren suffer engine issue on opening day of testing

McLaren's pre-season campaign got off to the worst possible start as Fernando Alonso completed just one lap before stopping with an engine issue. While the new era of Formula One roared back into life at a sun-blazed Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona, Alonso was forced to watch the opening morning from the sidelines.

