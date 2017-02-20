McLaren loses chief exec after just five months
London - Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. "Regrettably we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again," a Formula One spokesman said.
