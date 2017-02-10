Matsushita, Fukuzumi retained by ART for 2017

Honda junior drivers Nobuharu Matsushita and Nirei Fukuzumi will both stay with ART Grand Prix in 2017, racing in GP2 and GP3 respectively. Matsushita and Fukuzumi both raced on the Formula 1 support bill last year with the French squad, and a statement from Honda on Monday confirmed that the Japanese duo will stay put for the upcoming season.

