Matsushita, Fukuzumi retained by ART ...

Matsushita, Fukuzumi retained by ART for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Honda junior drivers Nobuharu Matsushita and Nirei Fukuzumi will both stay with ART Grand Prix in 2017, racing in GP2 and GP3 respectively. Matsushita and Fukuzumi both raced on the Formula 1 support bill last year with the French squad, and a statement from Honda on Monday confirmed that the Japanese duo will stay put for the upcoming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC