Malaysian Formula One Driver Set to Take on Pioneer

Ex-Formula One driver Alex Yoong will be trading in his fast car for the bike and his own engine, when he takes on The Pioneer Mountain Bike Stage Race through the South Island's Southern Alps next week. Yoong is in New Zealand to compete in the Pioneer MTB race with his good friend Anton Morgan, who is from Auckland.

