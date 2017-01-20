Lowe set to become Williams F1 shareh...

Lowe set to become Williams F1 shareholder - reports

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday. Williams, who have yet to confirm that Lowe is joining them, had no comment on the report and the Briton was not immediately available.

