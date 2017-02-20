Louis eyeing assistance to change up a gear
MALMESBURY youngster Louis Harvey is appealing for help to rev up his bid to follow in the tyre tracks of British racing greats Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button. The 12 year old has been racing competitively since the age of eight and now competes in the Junior TKM class, against older and more experienced drivers, where he has notched up a number of podiums.
