Lewis Hamilton's new F1 teammate hits back after Brit champ dubbed a - Career Killer'
Bottas has joined Hamilton at the German team after the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg after he beat the Brit to the F1 championship at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016. Hamilton's dad Andy was bullish about his son's chances against the 27-year-old Finn hailing his son as a "career killer" who could run his teammate out of the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC