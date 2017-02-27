Lewis Hamilton keeps Mercedes on top in Barcelona test
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team remain the class of the Formula One field after dominating the second morning of pre-season testing in Barcelona. Hamilton, the three-time former world champion, posted the fastest time and completed more laps than any other driver at an overcast Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC