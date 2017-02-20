Lewis Hamilton has 'zero problems' wi...

Lewis Hamilton has 'zero problems' with Valtteri Bottas

Read more: The First Post

Mercedes have yet to unveil their car for the 2017 Formula 1 season, but already there are concerns over the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and his after the three-time world champion was forced to clarify comments about data sharing and insist he had "zero problems" with his Finnish colleague. In an interview ahead of the new season, Hamilton revealed that data on his braking points and driving lines had been shared within his team.

