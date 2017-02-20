Lewis Hamilton: Formula One star take...

Lewis Hamilton: Formula One star takes on Mercedes-Benz World circuit in Weybridge

Read more: Surrey Advertiser

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton chats to Get Surrey about the upcoming season, his love for Surrey and if he plans to move here... Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton took Get Surrey for a high-speed spin around the Mercedes-Benz World circuit in Weybridge on Thursday afternoon . In between meeting fans and competition winners, the 32-year-old fielded questions from Get Surrey during a 100mph ride around the track.

