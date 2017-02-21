Lewis Hamilton believes new Formula 1...

Lewis Hamilton believes new Formula 1 cars will be a 'massive challenge'

The Mercedes driver said he had trained hard but had no idea whether he was fit enough for cars which could be four seconds a lap faster than 2016. "I don't know if I'll be easily fit enough, or will struggle a bit or be super-underneath and need to work harder," the 32-year-old said.

