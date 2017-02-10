Lauda expects F1 teams to show true p...

Lauda expects F1 teams to show true pace before Melbourne

Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda says F1 teams won't hide their new cars' true pace in the final pre-season test before the first Grand Prix of 2017. Pre-season sessions in F1 are often seen as not representative of the actual balance of power between the teams, as proved by 2016.

