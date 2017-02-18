Kubica joins ByKolles for full WEC campaign
Robert Kubica will contest a full FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with the ByKolles LMP1 team, it has been confirmed. The former BMW Sauber and Renault Formula 1 star was listed by the Austrian outfit as its designated driver during the official unveiling of the WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours entry lists on Thursday.
