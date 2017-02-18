Kobayashi gets third Super Formula campaign
The ex-Formula 1 driver had a tough outing in 2016, where he finished only 17th with a sole point finish in the season finale at Suzuka. For 2017, the Japanese driver will switch teams to the sole running car in KCMG, replacing Yuichi Nakayama.
