"Just have fun" - Ricciardo's personal message to Rullo

Daniel Ricciardo has offered 16-year-old Supercars rookie Alex Rullo some advice ahead of the Clipsal 500, telling the high school student to "just have fun" on his debut in Adelaide. Having been a rookie thrown in the deep end himself back in 2011 when he made his Formula 1 debut with the Hispania Racing Team, Ricciardo recorded a personal video message to encourage fellow West Aussie Rullo ahead of his Clipsal debut.

