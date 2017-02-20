Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just...

Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just five months as chief executive

Read more: Oxford Mail

McLaren have parted company with Jost Capito just five months after he joined the British team as their chief executive. Capito, the 58-year-old German, was hired by McLaren's former long-standing chairman Ron Dennis, and started work only in September.

