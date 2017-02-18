Is Lewis Hamilton dating singer Lionel Richie's teenage daughter?
Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating singer Lionel Richie's 18-year-old model daughter Sofia, who is 14 years younger to him Lewis Hamilton, models Sofia Richie and Ilona Smet during the Paris Fashion Week on January 21. Pic/Getty Images Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton doesn't seem to have an issue with the 14-year age gap with his rumoured girlfriend Sofia, who is singer Lionel Richie's daughter. The 32-year-old British driver was seen with the 18-year-old model at the Sugarfish restaurant in Beverley Hills, recently.
