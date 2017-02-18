Is Lewis Hamilton dating singer Lione...

Is Lewis Hamilton dating singer Lionel Richie's teenage daughter?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating singer Lionel Richie's 18-year-old model daughter Sofia, who is 14 years younger to him Lewis Hamilton, models Sofia Richie and Ilona Smet during the Paris Fashion Week on January 21. Pic/Getty Images Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton doesn't seem to have an issue with the 14-year age gap with his rumoured girlfriend Sofia, who is singer Lionel Richie's daughter. The 32-year-old British driver was seen with the 18-year-old model at the Sugarfish restaurant in Beverley Hills, recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 3 hr WrongPhartzz 4
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC