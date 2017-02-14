I haven't joined Mercedes to play second fiddle to Hamilton, declares Bottas
Valtteri Bottas believes he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One championship after declaring he has not joined Mercedes to settle for second place. Hamilton will be partnered by the 27-year-old Finnish driver for the new season, which gets under way in Melbourne next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC