I haven't joined Mercedes to play second fiddle to Hamilton, declares Bottas

20 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Valtteri Bottas believes he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One championship after declaring he has not joined Mercedes to settle for second place. Hamilton will be partnered by the 27-year-old Finnish driver for the new season, which gets under way in Melbourne next month.

