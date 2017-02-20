Honda says new F1 engine will be at M...

Honda says new F1 engine will be at Mercedes' 2016 level

Honda believes its revamped Formula 1 engine will have reached the level Mercedes was at in 2016 by the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Although the Japanese manufacturer admits its current-spec is not yet a match for where Mercedes was last year, its engine chief Yusuke Hasegawa has faith that developments being planned will ensure a good step in time for Melbourne.

