Head unleashed: 'Rocks in your head', regulations headed in wrong direction
Former Williams F1 owner and technical chief, Patrick Head, isn't as optimistic as the F1 Strategy Group is that the new changes will achieve everything they desired for close, exciting racing. The regulations shakeup of 2017 will add wider tires for more mechanical grip but it also ushers in more downforce and retains, for the most part, the existing hybrid power unit.
