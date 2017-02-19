Head unleashed: 'Rocks in your head',...

Head unleashed: 'Rocks in your head', regulations headed in wrong direction

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Formula 1 Blog

Former Williams F1 owner and technical chief, Patrick Head, isn't as optimistic as the F1 Strategy Group is that the new changes will achieve everything they desired for close, exciting racing. The regulations shakeup of 2017 will add wider tires for more mechanical grip but it also ushers in more downforce and retains, for the most part, the existing hybrid power unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula 1 Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC