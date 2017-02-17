Harley-Davidson gift excites Goodwood's Lord March
Lord March, who founded the festival in 1998, was pleased to recently receive the Harley-Davidson Dyna that had been redesigned by Gurney in 1999. Gurney, who is now 85-years-old and lives in California in the US, is the first of three drivers to have won races in sports cars, Formula One, Nascar and Indy Car and among his many victories are four F1 Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hour race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC