Harley-Davidson gift excites Goodwood's Lord March

12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Lord March, who founded the festival in 1998, was pleased to recently receive the Harley-Davidson Dyna that had been redesigned by Gurney in 1999. Gurney, who is now 85-years-old and lives in California in the US, is the first of three drivers to have won races in sports cars, Formula One, Nascar and Indy Car and among his many victories are four F1 Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

