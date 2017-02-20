Haas says 2017 preparations better than last year

Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner says the team's preparations for the 2017 season are going better than they did ahead its grand prix debut last year. The American squad joined the field for the start of the 2016 season, making an immediate impression as Romain Grosjean scored a sixth-place finish in its first race in Australia and fifth in the second event in Bahrain.

